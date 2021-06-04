Luis Miguel: The Series | Michelle Salas is outraged by how they sexualized her

The second season of Luis Miguel: The Series – 100% has not been as controversial as the first, perhaps because it does not have a villain as memorable as Luisito Rey (Óscar Jaenada), but the controversies are not lacking, and now it is due to the portrait that was made of Michelle Salas, daughter of Luis Miguel and singer Stephanie Salas.

Michelle Salas It was a trend in social networks because it published a letter lamenting how it was represented in a chapter of Luis Miguel, The Series, and said he feels he was disrespected for sexualizing a 19-year-old woman. In the Netflix show Salas she is played by Macarena Achaga, who rose to fame by giving life to Juliana in the novel Love death.

The history of Salas and his father is complicated, since it is said that he had a relationship with Alejandro Asensi, manager and friend of the singer; she was 19 and he was 39 when this affair took place, which made the situation more scandalous. Luis Miguel He forced them to end their courtship, ended his working relationship with Asensi and left his daughter.

In the Netflix series, the story is practically the one that the rumors spread, and although few paid attention these days to that old gossip, a semi-biographical work like Luis Miguel, The Series it has revived and introduced it for the first time to many. In the past Roberto Palazuelos and Stephanie Salas (Michelle’s mother) complained about the lies of the first season, and even the show reporter, Ana Maria Alvarado, said in 2018 that the same Luis Miguel he was annoyed by the amount of hype and invention by the writers.

Taking the above into account, Michelle’s anger is understandable, who used her social networks to express herself in an extensive letter of which we leave here some fragments, and the full version at the end:

… they didn’t ask me if I agreed with my life becoming a television series and one of the main characters in its fictional interpretation.

Yes, I have lived unforgettable moments with my father and I am glad that they can know a small part of the relationship we have had. But I have to say that I find it truly unnecessary, disrespectful and unfortunate the way the production decides to treat a woman, her daughter, to end this chapter of its story. Explicitly sexualizing her at 19 years of age and violating her privacy.

No person should, under any circumstances, feel like this and be treated in this way. Much less without your consent. It is not fair that they use my life and my story as if they had the rights to it and also distort it at their convenience.

♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/Ml10rvly9E – Michelle Salas (@MichelleSalasB) June 3, 2021

