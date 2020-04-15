Your browser does not support iframes.

This April 19, Luis Miguel turns 50 years old. The famous is one of the best singers in history and has more than 100 million albums sold that are a good proof of this and endorse his professional career.

El Sol de México, as it is known worldwide, has released 29 albums and has more than 120 awards. Recall that his first Grammy award was obtained at just 14 years old.

Some of his songs like “La bikina” are authentic hymns and have more than 100 million views on the YouTube platform. A few days after his birthday, we want to celebrate the performer in style and remember some of his most romantic singles, which won the hearts of all fans.

“The unconditional”

This song was released in 1989. In addition, it was the third single from their sixth studio album titled Busca una mujer. With this theme, Luis Miguel managed to reach first place on the Billboard Hot Latin Tracks list.

The musical theme was written, produced and arranged by the Spanish composer Juan Carlos Calderón and it has unforgettable lyrics for any loyal fanatic.

«You, the same yesterday, the unconditional, the one who does not expect anything. You, the same one from yesterday, the one I didn’t know how to love, I don’t know why », reads part of the song that catapulted the artist’s career.

«I have everything except you»

Luis Miguel’s seventh studio album was released in 1990. Under the name 20 years, the album brought this song as the album’s first single. It should be noted that it reached number one on all the Latin American music charts.

The material even sold more than 600,000 copies in its first week of release.

“Under the table”

And you don’t know how you make me feel. If you could be in me for a minute, maybe you would melt into this bonfire of my blood and live here and I would hug you », is part of the lyrics of the single with which Luis Mi wasted romanticism and made many couples sigh.

The Mexican musician and composer Armando Manzanero He was in charge of composing this song, which was included as the main single from the album Romances, the twelfth studio album of «El Sol de México».

Romances sold more than 4.5 million copies and received platinum records in the United States, Spain, and several Latin American countries.

“Surrender”

Written, produced and arranged by Juan Carlos Calderón. The piece of music was part of the album 20 años and became the fifth single with which it reached number one on the Billboard Top Latin Songs chart.

“Surrender” was released as the second single from their seventh studio album and was nominated for a Grammy Award. This song was recorded in an English version entitled “Before the Dawn”.

“Or your or any”

Another theme from the pen of Juan Carlos Calderón, who composed this song that Luis Miguel himself would later produce. It was released with the album Amarte es un placer, which was published in 1999, becoming the thirteenth work of the artist’s career. In Spain he got seven platinum records.

Happy 50 Luis Miguel!

