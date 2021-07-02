Luis Miguel suffered a fall and ended up in the hospital – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

A few days ago the news was released that Luis Miguel was in Acapulco, as he had visited his friend Miguel Alemán and a rumor arose that in this state he had suffered a fall that caused a fracture in his shoulder, so that he was hospitalized in the “Aqua” clinic, but was not admitted to this hospital, according to the journalist Raúl de Molina.

The reporter pointed out that “El Sol” was in the bay, but he returned to Los Angeles a few days ago, it was in this city where he suffered the accident that took him to the hospital. De Molina revealed that Luis Miguel went to a clinic in Santa Monica. “Luis Miguel went to Los Angeles, there he fell and injured his shoulder. They had to take him to an emergency hospital in Santa Monica ”. After his review, the interpreter of I have everything except you was discharged and supposedly his recovery is being done in a hotel in Beverly Hills.

“He is staying at a hotel in Los Angeles, in Beverly Hills, where a lot of celebrities and especially presidents go. Luis Miguel is staying there and he is recovering there ”, he mentioned in the entertainment program.

Raúl also confirmed that the fall happened on Sunday, May 27, and the singer’s recovery has been very favorable, since he assured that LuisMi has collected his medications on his own.

“This happened on Sunday. We don’t know the exact details of how he injured his shoulder, but he did have to go to the hospital. (Now he is in a hotel) and there he is in a suite that obviously no one can enter, even he himself went to a pharmacy where he collected all the medications that were sent to him at the hospital and went there to recover. ”.

The magazine Tv Notes assured that the singer had been in Acapulco for months, and was overcoming an emotional crisis for four reasons: the low rating of the second season of Luis Miguel the series, the conflicts with his first-born, his emotional breakdown and the fear of contagion.

“He is experiencing an emotional crisis so strong that nobody imagines it; first, because the second season of their series did not have the success that was expected, they even called it boring and it was not seen as much and then the rest “, the publication highlighted.

Luis Miguel is sheltered in a luxurious hotel, through which he is only allowed to pass through the bar, since he is afraid of catching coronavirus. In this sense, he only lives with his security personnel and a young woman who visits him occasionally.

“Every time he comes, Luis Miguel’s security hires people from a company that does antigen tests and this woman cannot go to his suite if the test is not done first to confirm that it is negative and that there is no risk of infecting it ”.

The magazine also mentioned that his recent breakup with Mollie Gould affected him too much. “Rather, Mollie Gould was what hit his ego the most, because they had been in a relationship for three years and she left him for a man 10 years younger than him, so he is also taking refuge from that, what will they say. But what has kept him most apart from everything is his fear of falling ill with COVID, “he revealed.

Luis Miguel’s fear of getting sick with coronavirus is excessive, because according to the interview, the singer believes that it could affect his lungs and he would stop singing: “He developed a very great fear of getting sick, an extremely deep paranoia; He thinks that if he gets COVID, due to the pulmonary involvement it causes, he will not be able to sing again … he thinks that if he gets sick, his condition could be serious and he will not survive ”.