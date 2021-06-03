Luis Miguel opens romance with Argentine model, after alleged cheating by his ex

During the interview he offered to the Argentine channel C5N Miranda He said: “I don’t see him that much, but I was in Acapulco for a few months and he was at his friend Miguel Alemán’s house. He is very well, I spoke (with him), but I have not seen him because he is taking great care of himself. He’s quite apprehensive, he’s scared of all this pandemic stuff, but that’s okay. She is with a boyfriend girl, who is a missionary (originally from Misiones, Argentina); very cute. Is happy”.

After revealing this information, images of the Argentine model were broadcast in the Sale el Sol program Mercedes villador, who would be the supposed current partner of the interpreter of “O tú o nada”.

In the broadcast it was commented that Mercedes Y Luis Miguel They had already been captured in December 2020 and that the singer’s fans were the first to notice the artist’s new romance through some photos that the model shared on social networks.

Mercedes Villador currently lives in Acapulco. (Twitter / Mercedes Villador.) Who is Mercedes?

According to the Argentine newspaper El clarín, she is a model born in the province of Misiones, in Argentina. She has a degree in Nutrition and currently lives in Acapulco, the port where she could have met Luis Miguel.

According to Hugo López’s widow, Mercedes is Luis Miguel’s new partner. (Twitter / Mercedes Villador.)

At the end of last year, he began to publish photos on his social networks that gave an account of his life in Acapulco, which began to raise suspicions.