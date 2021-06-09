Luis Miguel opens romance with an Argentine girl

After the controversy that his aroused by the end of the second season of Luis Migue, the series , It has been revealed that the 51-year-old interpreter has given himself a new opportunity in love with a beautiful Argentine. It was Lucía Miranda herself, Hugo López’s widow, who spoke of the singer’s new courtship with a young woman born in the Province of Misiones in Argentina.

Miranda, who was the wife of the deceased manager of ‘El Sol’ confirmed the relationship, which began months ago and which has developed in the port of Acapulco, where Luis Miguel Magnani would be taking refuge from the COVID-19 pandemic at home from his friend, Miguel Alemán. “She is with a boyfriend girl, who is a missionary, very pretty and well, she is happy,” said Lucía Miranda in an interview for Argentine television channel C5N.

© @ pickyvcAfter the relationship with Luis Miguel became known, Mercedes closed all her social networks; in fact, it is impossible to find his Instagram account

Although Miranda did not reveal the identity of the young woman, fans as well as the media have speculated that it is the model Mercedes Villador. “She is a girl, very skinny, with a lot of bust, skinny, beautiful … she is not a known model,” he said about the woman who accompanied the singer during confinement. “He is very happy,” he added.

Miranda added that ‘Luis Mi’ is taking all the necessary precautions, as he fears catching the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the coronavirus. “He’s taking care of himself a lot because he’s quite apprehensive, he’s afraid of the pandemic, but he’s fine with a girl for a boyfriend.”

According to the presenters of the program Sale el Sol, Argentina has a degree in nutrition and has lived with ‘El Sol’ for months in Acapulco. The first time that this romance was known was in December of last year, when they were photographed in the heavenly port.

© GrosbyGroup Luis Miguel and Mollie Gould ended their relationship months ago