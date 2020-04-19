In 2008, before thinking about doing a series, the singer gave María Elena Salinas one of the most revealing interviews

Before I was in the plans ‘Luis Miguel, La Serie’, Maria Elena Salinas He performed one of the most revealing interviews with the singer, who is now 50 years old, where, as never before, he spoke of the family, his children, the pain caused by not knowing anything about his mother, and he even confessed that many times he he asked had it been worth his career considering the damage count.

The interview was in 2008, for the program ‘Here and now’ that the journalist was driving alongside Teresa Rodríguez at Univision. The appointment was to talk about the release of the album ‘Partners in crime’, but Salinas managed to make Luismi speak like he never had before.

“My family … There you are implying one thing … if I have a daughter or I do not have her yet … I still do not want to make any kind of public statement regarding the issue”Luis Miguel said to him at that moment when he asked him why Michelle Salas, whom he had just legally recognized as his daughter.

Luis Miguel was at that time married to Aracely ArámbulaI was already born Michaelbut not yet Daniel and when asked if he ever dreamed of having a family like a normal person, the singer replied to María Elena:

“What makes you think that I do not have it, it is possible that I have it, people speculate, situations are created and I am not enough to clarify these types of situations because they are very personal, it should be kept private … Relationships between two people, it has to be between two people and not between 3, 4 and 5 because that’s where the problems start ”.

The interview took on a more intimate tone when they touched on the subject of Marcela BasteriHis mother, who disappeared many years ago, when her parents separated and, although she promises to reveal the truth in the second season of the series, is still a mystery, much more 12 years ago.

“No, unfortunately not, it is one of the things that hurts me and it is one of the issues that are still pending, it is something that at the time I will be able to overcome, it has not been possible, it is very difficult … A mother will always be a mother, and above all for those who do not have that presence, with that affection, with that love, it is more difficult ”.

As Luismi tried to return the conversation to her album, as the excellent journalist that she is, María Elena continued incisive with her questions, and the next issue was whether her career had been worthwhile.

“I have asked myself that question, if it has really been worth it, I have lost many things along the way, my family has been very punished … A dream that started when I was 10 years old, recounting the damage is hard, but in the end you cannot back down, when you have reached a level, you have reached a certain point, you have to keep going ”.

