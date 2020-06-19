Luis Miguel, new reason for quarrel between Erika Buenfil and Alejandra Ávalos, fight over him | Instagram

The rivalry controversy between Érika Buenfil and Alejandra Ávalos It does not end and now even the singer Luis Miguel has come to light amid the disputes between the two actresses

It should be mentioned that just a few days ago, the singer and actress pointed to Buenfil for making him « the life of squares » during the beginning of his career since Ávalos revealed that he suffered bullying from the actress who passed by attacking her for her physique and throwing various types of comments at her.

Singer, Alejandra Ávalos decided to break the silence and reveal both the actress and Laura Flores gloated in criticism of her, however, the same Laura Flores He denied those comments and sent him a warm hug and best wishes.

However, not everything stopped there, since the « Tik Tok Queen« He has dedicated several hints to his haters and including some towards Ávalos, according to users, since they also point out that they are comments of envy by Alejandra, because she has not managed to stay current in the media and now even the singer Luis Miguel it was the cause of disputes between the two.

No one expected the singer Luis Miguel could enter this controversy after Alejandra said that she could afford to reject the famous what was ruined by what was indicated by Buenfil who supposedly assured « that a man was urging him ».

Save them She mentioned as part of an interview that she did not fall for the charms of « El Sol » as she was afraid of ending up being used and being one of the conquests of the Mexican artist

And it is that as we well know, it has been a list endless of the famous that at some point claim to have sustained but a romance, at least an approach with the artist, one of the most coveted in the medium but impossible to catch by any of these conquests.