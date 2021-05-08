Luis Miguel lives an immense loneliness, says Luis de Llano | INSTAGRAM

Everything has happened in a recent interview for the show “First hand”, where the renowned producer Luis de Llano He openly shared his opinion on the second season of “Luis Miguel, the Serie”, Since as a producer he had the opportunity to work on several occasions with the singer personally.

De Llano, famous for creating the group’s musical concept Garibaldi, ensures that “The Sun of Mexico” live in an immersed lonelinessSince since he was a child he faced quite difficult situations.

Starting with a family completely dysfunctional, coupled with a huge workload for a child of his age, the latter, for obvious reasons led him to not have real friends, he did not even perform the typical daily activities that children of his generation did, such as playing in the street and other activities.

You may also be interested in: Is love reborn? Luis Miguel and Mariah Carey on an alleged call

Furthermore, from an early age, “Luis Mi” got used to being surrounded by a crowd of people who only sought him out because of his fame, not because they were actually interested in knowing him better or offering him their sincere friendship.

And, the writer also assured that he believes that Luis Miguel He was not a normal young man, because fame could have led him to have bad company that led him to distance himself from his brothers.

And, as for the series produced by the renowned streaming company, Netflix, the famous producer mentioned something very important to the viewers, who probably did not know.

Everything seems to indicate that the Mexican success has been the only biographical series totally and completely authorized by the artist in question, which has achieved such international success, all this is due to some details that were precisely those that completely monopolized the that was shown a very faithful audience.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The reason is because it is full of fiction, as well as true stories, but of course, in order for it to “sell” the real information has to be exaggerated a bit, and we know well that this specific production found the perfect balance.

Since it mixes real episodes with false stories to give more excitement to viewers in their respective homes, this has made countless users prepare to investigate the true story of the famous singer on the internet, to know if what the story they see in the screen is what actually happened.

In addition to the fact that, also, those involved in the true stories have made all kinds of comments, denying what they show on the renowned platform, it has also been known that they have aroused total curiosity about the fact of what the singer will think of what what’s happening on the screen?

You may also be interested: “I saw Luis Miguel with his son”, Aracely Arámbula will demand

So, in conclusion and for obvious reasons, we can affirm that Luis Miguel will never become the villain or the bad guy in his own story, even if the comments of the real people who were part of it, say or comment otherwise.

Although, at the end of each chapter this is explained, stating that it is a fiction and not everything that is seen is real, there are still people who take it all very personal, added to the fact that we know well that there are many characters from which they will take advantage of so as not to stain their protagonist.