Luis Miguel launches account on Tik Tok

In the credits, Luis Miguel appears as executive producer of the series, but what specifically did the work of the real Micky consist of in this production? Diego Boneta, who is in charge of interpreting it, revealed it to Who.

Luis Miguel turns 51 this April 19. (Mexico Agency.)

“Luis Miguel has been very involved. For example, the first season was based on a book [Luis Miguel, la historia, de Javier León Herrera y Juan Manuel Navarro]; the second no. Part of the reason why we took so much time apart from the pandemic was that after the success of the series in the first season it was very clear to us what expectations there would be for the second. “

“And since there was no book to base it on, there was a very cannon job on the part of the writers together with Luis Miguel to investigate, to do an investigation of what happened in those years together with other key people in Luis Miguel’s life in those years epochs. On that side his participation was very cannon “.