Luis Miguel is the first Mexican artist to break a record on Spotify



Luis Miguel.

Photo: Steven Lawton / Getty Images

Luis Miguel He is the first Mexican artist to set the record of 5 billion listeners on Spotify, and the singer himself boasted it on his networks.

This achievement is thanks to the momentum of the series about his life and career, since in the last decade the artist has only published one album: Mexico Forever!

The company Warner Music México also joined the celebration and added an album from the aforementioned musical platform that includes several of the most memorable hits from Micky: “Suave”, “Guilty or not”, “I have everything except you” or “Under the Table”, are some of the topics on the list.

The singer’s validity took on a new air with the premiere of the second season of his biographical series, which he produces alongside his protagonist, Diego Boneta.

Luis Miguel was also just nominated last week as the best Latin singer of the decade. In the shortlist promoted by the Pollstar Awards, he competes with other greats of music such as: Alejandro Fernández, Enrique Iglesias, Gloria Trevi, Jennifer López, the Maná band, Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin, Romeo Santos and Selena Gómez.

BY: Clarisa Anell Soto