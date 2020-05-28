Mexico City.- Luis Miguel became a trend because he stars in an Uber Eats commercial.

In the midst of quarantining his inactive social networks, which manages his office, they published a video of the singer, in which El Sol recommends the application to order food at home.

He immediately went viral and sparked controversy with comments about his appearance, the amount he would charge to make this announcement, his culinary tastes, and many more related topics.

How much would Luis Miguel earn for these 20 seconds?

It is not the first time that Luis Miguel lends his image to even a commercial one, he has done it before for Sabritas and Coca Cola, but it is very demanding to choose them.

But at least two decades have passed since these ads.

We know that Micky is very reluctant to public appearances, the use of social networks and much more, but the brand had to pay him a lot of money for the ad.

Also, although the premiere was delayed, the second season of its history on Netflix is ​​coming, at any moment it will resume filming.

Uber has already hired celebrities, recruited Kim Kardashian, the reality star charged a million dollar sum.

