Luis Miguel’s parents, specifically his father, noticed that he had an exceptional voice and began working with him to lead him to stardom. At just 11 years old, he made his great debut, nothing more and nothing less, than at the wedding of the daughter of the then president of Mexico, José López Portillo, on May 29, 1981.

Luis Miguel’s voice caused a stir and within a few weeks, he and his father were already preparing for the release of their first album.