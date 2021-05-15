Luis Miguel ends his relationship with Mollie Gould

In full success of the series about the life of Luis Miguel, It was revealed that he and the 22-year-old American model, Mollie Gould, They ended their romance after having spent almost three years in a relationship.

This has been disclosed by various international media after the dancer shared a message on her social networks, which many considered the confirmation of the arrival of the end of the courtship that he had with the Mexican singer since 2018.

“Time is so precious! Make sure you are always truly happy with anything and everything you do in life ”, was the text that he published in stories on his Instagram account and that raised the rumors.

Unexpected breakup 💔 The incredible reason that triggered the separation of Luis Miguel 😱👇https: //t.co/2cTfgms99P – Canal Net TV (@CanalNetAr) May 12, 2021

Luis Miguel has a long list of loves. Throughout his life he has dated different women who have undoubtedly marked him, some more, some less, however, When we thought that I already had something serious with Mollie, things ended and now each one has taken a new path.

Gould and ‘Micky’ met when she worked as one of their backup singers during their ¡México por siempre! Tour in February 2018. A short time later they were photographed going out together in New York, which started speculation of a possible relationship, but it was not until the month of August that they made their love affair formal when they were caught holding hands in Miami to attend the birthday party from the brother of ‘El Sol’, Alexander Basteri.

The ¡HOLA! mentioned the couple’s breakup on his cover