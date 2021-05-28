Luis Miguel did not forgive Michelle Salas and Asensi pregnancy | Instagram

In the midst of the controversy generated by the series singer Luis Miguel, who in this second season reflects the relationship between Michelle Salas and Alejandro Asensi, more versions of an assumption emerge “pregnancy“That would have buried the relationship between father and daughter, they say.

Apparently the intense romance would have culminated in the possibility of converting Luis Miguel in “grandfather”, this after the romance between the daughter of the “Puerto Rican” and his friend and former manager, Alejandro Asensi paid off.

Michelle Salas would have been pregnant according to the journalist Jessica Sáenz, despite the fact that the relationship between them would have always been denied due to the friendship that always existed between Asensi and Gallego Basteri, apparently this would go beyond being just attraction.

Michelle Salas and Alejandro Asensi would give free rein regardless of the age difference since it is presumed, at that time, Michelle would be 19 years old, while Alejandro was twice her age.

By the end of 2008 some rumors began to sound that Michelle was pregnant. We compiled the whole story, Daniel, the second son of Luis Miguel and Araceli, was about to be born, and the magazine is coming out, “said the journalist of the Who magazine in an interview with Ventaneando.

According to the collaborator, after this, several media began to replicate it, which is why the rumor was so strong that even the former employee of Luis Miguel, Asensi, made an appointment with the magazine to request that the rumor be denied.

However, the communicator commented that, according to the investigations carried out by the aforementioned media, they had 4 sources close to Michelle who supported said information.

The same ones, who assured that by 2009, Stephanie Salas’s daughter would be a mother. We would not have dared to make it known without having the confirmation of those sources, he mentioned

Was there a baby?

No, apparently, the dates did not coincide since Luis Miguel’s daughter would have given birth in mid-2009, however, more details are unknown about whether the “pregnancy would have been interrupted” by decision of those involved or if Michelle presented a spontaneous loss of the product due to its young age.

Later, the mother and great-grandmother of Michelle Salas, Silvia Pinal, denied all these versions in front of the cameras, however, in any case there is doubt about whether the daughter of the interpreter of “You or none” would really have been about to be a mother. .

On the other hand, the Netflix series that captures the second part of the complex life of one of the greatest figures of the show, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, shows that at various times, the music star would have a rapprochement with his daughter, who she even lived with him for some time as he portrays.

However, reality seems to be completely remote, since it would be Stephanie Salas herself who on this occasion would react to some of the chapters.

It was also a few months ago that Michelle Salas herself would reveal who are the people who are always in the most difficult moments, which meant a strong hint towards her father.

This after last April, Michelle starred in a mishap in the snow for which she had to remain immobilized for a few weeks after her knee was operated on after a slip that put her life at risk.

The model who has liked to ski since she was very young, was on vacation in Vail, Colorado when she slipped, causing a severe leg injury for which she even had to take therapy for several weeks to recover.

Apparently, after this mishap, Michelle Salas would suggest that her father had not communicated at any time to find out about her health.