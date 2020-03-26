Luis Miguel defies the Coronavirus, does not comply with the quarantine after walking in the streets of Miami | Instagram

The Mexican artist Luis Miguel He seems to have absolutely no concern about the recent measures that have been taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, that he was caught walking peacefully through the streets of Miami.

The singer apparently showed that he could not bear the confinement and like few artists he disregarded the order to remain isolated as a form of protection against pandemic world.

As we well know much of U.S a large number of cases are recorded after the emergency triggered in China and later in much of Europe, particularly in Spain and Italy where even a national emergency was declared.

However, for the so-called “Sun of Mexico“, Does not seem to represent danger to him and was photographed taking a walk on the pier” The Betsy “in Miami, Florida, in the United States, the third country with the highest number of infections.

However, the artist does not appear alone, since he was also in the company of his brother Alejandro Basteri.

It may interest you Video Luis Miguel, Donkey Van Rankin confesses, he got women after concerts

It was the cameras of the program “Selling“who caught the interpreter of” La Inconditional “while both boarded a yacht to enjoy the sun and a couple of drinks.

Subsequently, the singer’s brother who noticed the paparazzi hid a bottle of beer that he enjoyed as well as “Luismi“who didn’t mind showing up drinking and took a sip of the drink.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Likewise, it was reported that, like many of the TV, and other areas were slowed by this new pandemic, the second season of the Serie The singer was no exception.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Recordings of the second season of the famous series Luis Miguel were also affected by the pandemic of the coronavirus reason why they had to come to the decision to stop its production.

You can also read Luis Miguel unpublished photo in his youth causes a stir on Instagram

Due to the spread of COVID-19, stopped all activities that put the population at risk.

.