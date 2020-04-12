Luis Miguel dedicated a song for Aracely Arámbula and she was present | Instagram

After several dimes and diretes a video came to light recently in which the artist clearly appears dedicating one of his beautiful songs to Aracely Arámbula with whom he had a torrid romance.

In the material, the singer is inspired by the song “Do you know something”Same that she plays very emotionally in one of her presentations, while the actress admires him from the backstage. Could it be that there has already been reconciliation?

The acclaimed couple had two beautiful children, which they point out, bear a very evident resemblance to the “Sun of Mexico“

However, the images of both in the video belong to the 2007 When the two of them still kept the flame of their romance alive, however, their fans do not lose hope that they will both return one day.

And despite the millions of fans, mostly women from artist Mexican, these did not stop praising the couple at the time the singer points to the actress, who responded very lovingly filling him with Kisses.

Currently, the couple maintains a tense relationship due to the disputes that both have had regarding the support of the children of the artist since the actress has indicated she did not receive the pension that the singer was demanding.

Meanwhile, the actress from “La Doña” pointed out in a interview some months ago she has not stopped working to give her children what they need, however, the artist has evaded his responsibilities as a father since he pointed out he does not even ask to frequent them.

On the other hand, maybe this at singer It has caused him some depression since in another of the concerts he offered, at the beginning of a song he stopped on certain occasions since he could not help but cry.

According to what witnesses said, it may have been due in part to the nostalgia that distancing him from his family will cause, however, it was a detail that did not stop attracting attention during said presentation in Peru.

