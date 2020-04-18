Related video that might interest you:

Considered as one of the greatest artists in Latin America and with a life full of luxuries, Luis Miguel turns 50 tomorrow, which he will celebrate alone on his yacht, due to the sanitary measures by COVID-19.

Anchored at the Bayside Pier in Miami, the singer is quarantined in isolation, without friends or women. His girlfriend, model and showgirl Mollie Gould, is known to be in Los Angeles.

Before his confinement began, the singer was seen accompanied by his brother Alejandro Basteri. Despite the luxuries and comforts that normally surround it, now only its workers approach the boat, to bring them the food and drinks they need.

Luis Miguel celebrates his birthday alone

Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, son of Luis Rey and Marcela Basteri, was born on April 19, 1970 in Puerto Rico. The San Jorge hospital in San Juan was the place where Luis Miguel’s voice was heard for the first time, crying after arriving in this world. In room 315 of the hospital center, where his mother was hospitalized, there is currently a plaque attesting to the artist’s birth.

However, Luis Rey, who was seeking to establish himself as an artist, hid his son’s birthplace because it suited his interests, and returned to Mexico saying that he was the father of a minor who had been born in Veracruz.

El Sol later became a naturalized Mexican in 1991 in the government of Carlos Salinas de Gortari, who delivered his letter in an image that was circulated in the media.

Luis Rey registered it with the name of Luis Miguel in honor of the bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín (Miguel Bosé’s father) because he said that his son would also be big and number 1.

At the same time that he was looking to grow as a singer and with an innate vision, his father discovered that his son had the conditions to sing and he began to prepare him, forbidding him to play so he could rehearse. He made use of countless contacts and tricks so that he ventured into the artistic medium.

Luis Miguel had his first television appearance with Andrés García. The first performance in front of the public was at the wedding of Paulina López Portillo in 1980 (daughter of the president at the time José López Portillo) in what is considered her artistic debut.

That opportunity was used by Luis Rey so that Luismi could record his first album. The song One plus one equal to two lovers, released in November 1981, became a success and took off from Luis Miguel’s prolific career.

Since then he has recorded 29 albums, in addition to compiled, becoming a figure of music.

He is a versatile artist, who has recorded pop, ballads, tango, mariachi and big band in the same way, with which he managed to sell more than 100 million records in his career.

He has received more than 120 awards, being the youngest artist to achieve a Grammy. At the age of 14 he obtained the gramophone for the song I like the way you are, which he duetted with Sheena Easton.

His records have achieved record-breaking sales, for example, his album Romances, which he himself produced in combination with Armando Manzanero, managed to sell seven million copies.

His productions were also placed at the top of popularity. Cómplices, which recorded in 2008, was the first album in Spanish to be placed in the first 10 places on the Billboard Top 200 list. This position was repeated in 2017 with Mexico forever.

The quality of his voice is indisputable, which he has shown in the songs written by Honorio Herrero, Luis Gómez Escolar, Juan Carlos Calderón, Armando Manzanero and Manuel Alejandro, among others.

In terms of personal introductions it is also a synonym of success. Just remember that with the tour he did in 2010 he visited 22 countries and performed 223 concerts.

In Mexico, he holds the record of having done 35 consecutive shows at the National Auditorium. It has been presented 259 times in the Paseo de la Reforma campus. To date all the places where it is presented are filled.

In terms of festivals, he has been to Viña del Mar, San Remo and Acapulco. In all of them taking the highest recognition.

Her voice has also appeared in Disney productions: on the Speechless tape with the song I don’t know about you, and in 1995, when she recorded the song Dream, for the film The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

In his private life there are two moments that have marked Luis Miguel. The mysterious disappearance of his mother Marcela Basteri in 1986 and the death of his father, from whom he was estranged, in 1992.

The sun has had strong addiction problems which caused an economic debacle and in his career, which was revived thanks to Luis Miguel, the series.

He has had women who have been important in his life: Stephanie Salas (with whom he fathered Michelle), Mariana Yázbek, Isabela Camil, Daisy Fuentes, Mariah Carey, Myrka de Llanos and Aracely Arámbula (with whom she had Miguel and Daniel).

Always besieged, but with a lonely life, just as tomorrow will reach its five decades of life.

To know

In November 1995, on a flight from Mexico City to Guadalajara, the landing gear failed, so the plane almost landed on its belly, with no fatal losses. Hours later, on his show at the Stadium on March 3, he said he had been reborn.

