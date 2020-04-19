This April 19 is a great day for El Sol de México, one of the most successful Latin singers worldwide, not only reaches half a century of life, but does it in a masterful way.

Luis Miguel turns 50 after overcoming legal problems and seeing his figure reborn thanks to a biographical series and the album “Mexico forever!” from his social networks, where lately he has only put a message: “Stay at home”.

Away from his girlfriend, Mollie Gould, and his family, Luis Miguel will reach the half century of age alone, he is passing the quarantine on his yacht, anchored in Miami.

“Apparently he’s fine … like everyone, confined by this situation but physically fine. I see it well, hopefully and everything that has to come from now on with half a century of age is for the better, “said Javier León, author of the book” Luis my king “, to which he based himself, with the authorization of the singer, “Luis Miguel: the series”.

See this post on Instagram #Stay at home A shared post by Luis Miguel (@lmxlm) on Mar 29, 2020 at 2:16 p.m. PDT

Since 2018, Luis Miguel had a rebound in his musical career thanks to the production about his life – starring an accomplished Diego Boneta -, which was highly successful and revived his greatest hits such as “When the sun heats up” or “Guilty or not ”, The context of which is known for the first time in the series.

In addition, in 2017, when it was announced that the series would be released on Netflix in 2018, the artist released his first album in seven years “¡México por siempre!”, Which led to a world tour of almost two years with the that he had contact with people again.

At that time his followers could always see him again on stage and, in addition, he won many young fans who saw his series and fell in love with his story and, later, with his voice.

Despite the problems that occurred on his tour, such as an assault on a sound man, some shows without all the seats full, and complaints from the audience about the singer’s energy and voice, Luis Miguel successfully toured dozens of countries.

On November 19, 2018, he offered a concert at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, where part of the public complained about his strange way of acting and his escape from the stage in the middle of some songs.

So: Is Luis Miguel taking advantage of the success that came back to his life with the series and the album?

“Obviously he took advantage of it in the short term of 2018, with that rescue plan that went hand in hand with the series. It was seen that he knew how to take advantage of the opportunity but it has to have a continuity, I think you have to wait a bit to see it, “said León.

For now, due to the pandemic, it is unknown if plans to release a disc are still going on.

.