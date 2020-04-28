They were the youthful singers of the moment and they acted together in a movie that caused a furor, but between Luis Miguel and Lucero everything was very “innocent” and “naive”.

The singer recently ruled out having an affair with “El Sol”, although she did reveal some details behind the filming of Fever of love.

That film was so important in Luis Miguel’s career that it was even portrayed in the singer’s series.

For Lucero it was also fundamental in her career and there are still people who approach her and tell her that they saw her more than 40 times.

However, unlike what happened in the plot of the film, in which Luis Miguel and Lucero shared romantic moments, in real life nothing happened between them.

The singer spoke in detail about the production, through her podcast titled “Aqui Lucero”, which was picked up by the portal of the Who magazine.

The Electricidad interpreter commented, for example, that although the film was released in Mexico in August 1986, in reality they filmed it in 1984 for approximately a month and a half in Acapulco.

As they both had the same names in the film, director René Cardona was sometimes confused when calling them and told them “Luiscerito”.

What Lucero remembered the most was an anecdote that happened outside of work hours, at René Cardona’s house.

The interpreter and her mother stayed in a suite there, as did Luis Miguel and part of his family, who occupied another room.

Due to a short circuit in the house some sparks came out and a small fire broke out, but nothing extraordinary, because in reality there was no fire and the house was not affected.

However, faced with confusion due to smoke and sparks, Luis Miguel showed himself as a movie character and helped Lucero, who was barefoot.

“I remember that they called the fire department, the fire department did not arrive, but a small pram with a couple of buckets of water did come with two very friendly gentlemen who were going to assist in the matter,” the interpreter explained.

The singer continued with her story and took the opportunity to completely rule out that some romance had arisen between them, as perhaps thousands of her fans expected in her time, who saw them as a “golden couple”.

Love Fever was the only movie they worked on together. Life would later take them on different paths, although in parallel directions, since they both continued their careers in music achieving great success.

Lucero married more than a decade later with Manuel Mijares, father of their two children.

“El Sol” has not married until now, but he has had romances with several celebrities, including actress Aracely Arámbula, with whom he had two children.

Luis Miguel turned 50 last April. Although everything around his private life is a mystery, the magazine Hello! He assured that the interpreter would spend his birthday alone, confined to his yacht in Miami.