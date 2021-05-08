Luis Miguel breaks record of 5 billion downloads on Spotify

The research, called The Most Valuable Song from Every Country, has highlighted the economic value of each song thanks to the Kworb platform focused on Spotify numbers.

Luis Miguel is perhaps the most important Mexican artist, and that has been reflected in this study, since the famous song “Now you can leave” has 278 million 435 thousand 662 reproductions on Spotify, and its estimated profit is one million 364 thousand 335 dollars, until February of this year.