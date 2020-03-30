Luis Miguel asks you, Stay at home, he tells his fans on social networks | Instagram

Unexpectedly, the singer Luis Miguel He shared a message through his Instagram account dedicated to all his fans in which he sends a request for the current crisis of the coronavirus.

The call “Sun of Mexico“wrote through his Instagram account a video animated in which you can see a map of the world in which immediately appears the phrase “Social distancing – stay at home”.

It is worth mentioning that being the artist, The reactions could not wait as so far the clip added more than 177 thousand reproductions and comments that the singer’s fans have written to him.

Some of them even commented that they required the singer I asked for it to carry it out.

The faithful wrote very affectionate to the singer followed by various hearts smileys.

“If LM already said so. No one takes me out of my house.

Even they also asked the star Mexican.

What if you do a live? ” and “What you order, mirrey.

The above, caused a lot of surprise since in past days the sun had been caught walking in streets of Miami.

The Mexican artist Luis Miguel he seemed to have no concern at all about recent measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a show that apparently he couldn’t stand the confinement and like few artists he disregarded the order to remain isolated as a form of protection against pandemic world.

As we well know in a large part of the United States, a large number of cases are recorded, however, for the so-called interpreter from “You don’t love me”, he did not seem to represent danger to him and was photographed taking a walk on the pier “The Betsy” in Miami, Florida, in the United States, third country with the highest number of infections.

It is worth mentioning that the artist was not caught alone, since he was also in the company of his brother Alejandro Basteri.

The brothers boarded the yacht and after monitoring the “Ventaneando” cameras they were able to see that Luis Miguel Y Alexander they found a couple of drinks on board the boat.

Now it seems that the artist has taken the warnings seriously!

.