Luis Miguel asked about his daughter Michelle when he distanced himself from her

According to the version shown in the series, Patricio Robles, a character played by Pablo Cruz Guerrero, dusts off the record label’s dead file a song composed by Juan Luis Guerra that, in his words, is ideal for Miky, however “El Burro” denied that version, because he was present when Juan Luis Guerra wrote the song.

“The song of ‘Until you forget me’, that nobody can tell me, [fue escrita cuando] we sat on Jaime Camil Garza’s staircase, at his house in Acapulco, and there Juan Luis Guerra wrote the song on a napkin, ”said the former Hoy host.

Finally, ‘El Burro’ said that he preferred not to talk about Luis Miguel’s mother, as it is a sensitive topic: “There I can say absolutely nothing. I saw Luis Miguel’s mother twice, but I don’t know if they killed her or not, in case they killed her about who she was, it would be irresponsible for me to say something that I don’t know, “he said.