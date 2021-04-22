Luis Miguel appears on Tik Tok, he sings “Until you forget me”

Luis Miguel appears on Tik Tok, sings “Until you forget me” | Instagram

A great commotion caused the singer Luis Miguel after his foray into a popular video platform was barely known, one of his greatest successes made him appear performing “Hasta que me perdura”, no less than in Tik Tok.

Luis Miguel He has been considered the all-time star in music and has unleashed a boom with the launch of the story of his very life that is currently starring in its second season on the streaming service.

Just a few days ago the news was released that the so-called “Sun of Mexico“He would have opened an account of Tik Tok, the popular video application, where even several celebrities have gained a strong popularity as is the case of the actress, Érika Buenfil who has been highlighted as the” aunt of Mexico “, the” queen from Tik Tok “for his funny videos.

Now it is the “Puerto Rican” who has captured all the attention and his name circulates everywhere as if it were a new revelation, however, the reality is that “Luismi” has become one of those figures who never go beyond fashion and neither do his songs, an example of this is one of his songs “Hasta que me forgets” interpreted by Luis Miguel himself.

So far, the verified number has reached 41,000 “likes” on the clip, and around 4,000 comments with 211,000 views and more than 41,000 followers on the new account.

It is worth mentioning that the great success of the renowned Mexican artist and producer caught attention after the last chapter explained how it came about.

This was the story according to the series ….

The finding came from the character played by Pablo Cruz, “Patricio Robles” who recently collaborates with Hugo López (manager) and the star, who at first completely reject the issue and even Luis Miguel asks the representative Argentine that the new employee “does not approach him”.

This, after Patricio at one point addresses “Luis Miguel”, (character played by Diego Boneta), whom, without warning him, he places the headphones on his ears, so Luis Miguel asks him “do not touch him again. “.

After Patricio convinces Hugo that it is an excellent song for Luis Miguel to come back with a strong proposal after the mishap that he starred in the ear and given the fact that the “Sol” wants to finish making the album “Aries”, by the year of 1990.

Later, the artist and his collaborator recognize the great work on Patricio’s part when discovering this letter that becomes a success in the artist’s voice.

Prior to this, Patricio would have spent an afternoon listening to the compilation of a material contained in some boxes, kept in a cellar, when at one point he came across the song written by Juan Luis Guerra and decided that he should show it to the star.

Almost immediately, Hugo encourages Luis Miguel to record the same song that becomes one of the greatest hits that make up the discography of the artist, now 51 years old.

Another aspect that most captured the attention of the followers of the series was the reunion of Luis Miguel with his daughter Michelle Salas with whom he met when she was still little.