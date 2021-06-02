Luis Miguel apologizes to four people. Who are they? | Instagram

Although he is the idol of millions, “Sorry” is a word that few or almost never has been heard coming out of his own mouth. singer Luis Miguel, who on this occasion would surprisingly come out to publicly apologize to some people. Can you imagine who they are?

There are four people to whom Luis Miguel He gave them a public apology, and everything seems to indicate that they were one of the most important in his life.

Although without a doubt, the fact that it does not cease to amaze everyone, it was some of the characters in the series that would lead to the “Puerto Rican“I felt the need to ask for forgiveness.

Similarly, Fernando Guallar, who plays Alejandro Asensi, revealed more details in other interviews.

Mauricio Ambrosi

It is the character who plays the manager of the singer to whom in one scene, the interpreter of Luis Miguel, Diego Boneta extends his gratitude: “Thanks for everything!” says at the end of the second season episode.

Likewise, the naturalized Mexican stated that he could have felt guilt for hurting other people in his life. It was in the final episode of the second season where “LuisMi” reflects on the separation of his daughter, his brother and finally Erika Camil.

It may interest you Millie Gould painted horns to Luis Miguel with the same man

The character successfully embodied by Diego Boneta in Luis Miguel: La Serie, recognizes in some of the moments the cowardice that will lead him to separate 11 years from his first-born, Michelle Salas.

Likewise, he reveals the reasons he would have for having sent his younger brother Sergio to live in Boston with one of his collaborators, whom in the series they identify as “El Doc” who was always watching the minor.

Finally and to close with a flourish, the loss of Issabela Camil who was even about to ask to get engaged if she had not decided to end it when she saw the interview with the presenter on television.

The disjointed face of the interpreter, Luis Miguel Gallego, would be a reflection of the feeling that flooded him at that moment and what this meant in his life.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Luis Miguel could have apologized for the things that were told and those that were not

The 51-year-old interpreter appears as an executive producer in the middle of the plot credits and taking into account that he would carefully supervise the scripts and every little detail of this production, many have pointed out that the penultimate episode of his life’s history suggests an apology from him. a “mea culpa”.

He was the actor who plays Mauricio Ambrosi (Alejandro Asensi), who was a very close friend of “Micky” since the artist’s childhood and later was part of his team for many years.

The Spanish actor revealed the true nature of this penultimate episode, as revealed by the actor to Los Angeles Time.

I see this season as a story of redemption, although my character was written as a fusion of figures close to Micky, there is no doubt that Asensi is there, he noted.

It may interest you. Goodbye to Diego Boneta? Luis Miguel returns in third episode

What would be the apologies from the “Sun”?

After concluding the second season, it can be assumed that the message that Luis Miguel would have sent to Issabela in the scene where he shows the engagement ring in his hand was “I did love you”, the message for his daughter Michelle would be “I was a coward “to his former friend and manager, Asensi,” I was an idiot “while for his brother Sergio it would have been” I was not so bad. “

The truth is that my skin crawls just thinking about what these people might feel.

On the other hand, the history of the Sun still has many things to tell and we still have to wait for the launch of the third season in which some of the most mediatic romances of the music producer, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, would be portrayed.

Intense relationships such as the ones she had with Daisy Fuentes, Mariah Carey, Mirka Dellanos and Aracely Arámbula, who in addition, the actress is the mother of two children, as a result of her relationship with Gallego Basteri, Miguel and Daniel, who incidentally will not appear in the series because the mother of both, the actress herself did not authorize it.

It may interest you Ricardo Montaner helped Nodal to choose a ring for Belinda

Among other details, it became known in recent days that according to Alex Kaffie revealed that the third and final season was already completely recorded, so now, it would only be necessary to wait for clues about when or in what year it will arrive on the content platform.