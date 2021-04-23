Luis Miguel and the illness he suffers

Luis Miguel, also known as “El sol de México”, turned 51 years old on April 19. He is one of the most successful artists in Latin America. Three years ago he started a series on the platform Netflix, It is a series that narrates the personal life of the artist, his successes and his failures. Three years later, with the union of Netflix and Telemundo, have launched the second season of the series. In this second season we can continue to learn about the feats that marked the life of Luis Miguel and above all, he reveals a disease that he personally suffers and that is also “common” among members of the music industry.

It is a disease known as Degenerative tinnitus that injures the ear causing and that has no cure.

In the series we see how this disease affected him when it came to getting on stage. In fact, in one of the scenes of the series we see how they place the beginning of their hearing problem in a concert in 2005 in the city of Lima. In this scene, we see the “Sun of Mexico” make gestures of pain, however; Despite the fact that he stops singing, his musicians continue the performance along with the thousands of fans.

Other artists with tinnitus

Other colleagues and members of the music industry also have this disease that sometimes prevents them from tuning completely well, in addition; many of them claim that they are constantly hearing noises and beeps. Artists like Eric Clapton or the vocalist of Ska-p They claim that they had to leave the stages, some temporarily and others permanently due to the buzzing in their heads caused by this terrible disease.

