The singer Luis Miguel During his career he has rubbed shoulders with the most recognized artists inside and outside Mexico and the well-known singer Selena It was not the same exception with which it appears in an image.

An encounter between the call “Sun of Mexico“and the singer Selena Quintanilla it would be engraved for posterity with an image that worries nostalgia.

The image would correspond to the decade of the 90 when both artists were already enjoying the honeys of success and some time ago the misfortune that stole the life of the remembered “Queen of Tex Mex“

However, some celebrities still keep the memory they leave some images and this is one of them.

The moment of the meeting between greats stars The music was captured in a photograph in which both coincided.

In the postcard both Selena and Luis Miguel They look happy, particularly with the singer’s smile that reflected the great charisma that characterized her.

It should be mentioned that the postcard was known, it was first shared in 2018 by the actress’s mother Ana de la Reguera , Nena de la Reguera herself who accompanied the publication of a short legend “#Tbt Luis Mi y Selena”.

The interpreter of “As the flower“she appears in a different style from the one she is remembered, a short and tousled mane as it should be remembered she had abundant hair, she also wore high-waist jeans and a mustard-colored shirt with her characteristic red lips and a bright smile.

There is no doubt that although both, from completely different genres, fans would have liked a lot in a duo, since each in their style has greatly influenced thousands of people, until now the singer has achieved it. Luis Miguel.

While for his part SelenaHis memory remains as alive as it was 25 years ago, when he was the victim of the events that will truncate the rise of a promising great career.

It is worth mentioning that the life of the “Queen of Tex Mex“It will be told again through the Netflix platform: Selena The Series with Christian Serratos.

