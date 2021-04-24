Luis Miguel and Issabela Camil, the truth behind their separation

Luis Miguel’s personal life returns to give a lot to talk about, especially after the premiere of the second season of his biographical series. In it, the singer ends his relationship with Erika, who in reality would be Issabela Camil, who was his girlfriend for almost seven years. In fiction, the reasons were due to the singer’s incessant search for his mother, Marcela. However, Tony starr, Issabela Camil’s mother, revealed what it was that separated that young couple.

© @ camilasodi_In Luis Miguel’s series, it is implied that he ended his relationship with Erika (Issabela) due to the singer’s obsession with finding his mother

“His life was very heavy, singing, living at night, parties, a very different life from Erika’s, she wanted to be in those moments of people and the press,” the former model commented in an interview with Ventaneando.

It was their different perspectives on life that gradually led to an imminent separation. “His environment was not the environment that Erika wanted to live, he began to do whatever, she began to withdraw and eventually they broke up,” said the widow of Jaime Camil.

Issabela, the great love of Luis Miguel

Tony Starr continued with his statement to ensure that, among the long list of romances that Luis Miguel had, his daughter Issabela was the great love of his life. “They were both very young and the love of Micky’s life is undoubtedly Issabela, who for me is called Erika, but without a doubt,” he told the cameras.

© @ luismiguellaserieCamila Sodi plays Erika in the series about the life of Luis Miguel

In the series, the couple go their separate ways after an argument in which Erika (Camila Sodi) questions him about her place in his life. He, in the coldest way, responds: “I don’t know what you’re staying for”, the phrase with which his love story ends.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.