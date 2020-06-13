Luis Miguel and his nickname, The Sun has a dark origin: Mhoni seer | Instagram

It was through a radio interview that Mhoni Vidente shared unknown information about Luis Miguel, spoke about his nickname stating that had a dark origin.

As the years go by Mhoni seer He has become a recognized character in the entertainment world due to his predictions that are mostly correct.

On the other hand we have Luis Miguel who is recognized for his songs internationally and although was not born in Mexico he later nationalized as a proud Mexican.

Currently the interpreter of « I need you » He is fifty years old and if you know a little about whether life or even became a fan of the series they released about his life you will be able to recognize that throughout his career from very young he liked them a little excesses and fun something very important that esoteric mentioned.

Mhoni started talking about the recent actions that Luis Miguel has done since minute 9 of the video, that he sold his yacht and that he appeared in a food commercial, but hey he is the sun.

It was when he mentioned his nickname that Mhoni began to reveal and share the information long awaited by many.

« If you know why they call him El Sol? He was born on April 19 and the 19 tarot card is the sun, that is why his father named him El Sol de México, » said Mhoni Vidente.

Something that immediately drew attention to this, which could be somewhat exaggerated for many people is that Luisito Rey did a lot of witchcraft the clairvoyant affirmed, although it should be clarified that she was referring to the second part of the Luis Miguel series.

Could it be that certain secrets will be revealed about his father, who actually practiced witchcraft or at least went to people who did it, we will have to wait for the second part to be launched.

