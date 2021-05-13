Luis Miguel and Frank Sinatra, this was their story

The fame and talent of Luis Miguel led him to make more than one of his dreams come true, parts of his story that little by little are told on the small screen with Luis Miguel: The series. It is right in the plot of the fifth installment of the second season where we could see the singer meet his great idol, Frank Sinatra; However, the story of both goes beyond what was shown on television.

© GettyImagesFrank Sinatra is one of Luis Miguel’s favorite singers

In the mid-90s, Luis Miguel confessed his admiration for the famous singer. “I am very happy to be here tonight because, when I was a child, I had the opportunity to listen to the songs of Frank Sinatra,” he counted minutes before going on stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to sing with him at the concert in honor. at 80 years of Sinatra.

“I learned English from his songs. Years later I had the opportunity to sing on one of his album, Duets II; that was a dream come true. So happy birthday Frank, thank you very much. And I hope everyone comes to fly with me tonight ”, he added happily before singing the song Come Fly with Me. That participation were also invited Paula abdul, Bond, Bob dylan Y Tony bennett; to name a few.

© GettyImages Luis Miguel made his dream of singing with Frank Sinatra come true in the mid-90s

In the Netflix series, Luis Miguel, played by Diego Boneta, did not waste the opportunity to sing on his idol’s duet album, with whom he had a memorable first meeting. With some modesty, El Sol responded by “trying” to be a great singer, a compliment he received from Sinatra. “Ah, you try. Do you sing or not? ”, Replied the native of New Jersey.

Sinatra’s letter to Luis Miguel

Luis Miguel’s career continued uphill, and in 1996 he received one of the sought-after stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an event in his life that Frank Sinatra celebrated. Through a letter, he expressed his joy at the recognition and extended his congratulations.

© @ lmxlm Luis Miguel received his star on the Walk of Fame in 1996

Dear Micki, For years it has been flattering to hear young singers talk about the new Frank Sinatra. It was even better when I heard from a young man in Mexico who had no comparison with anyone ”, you can read in the letter that resurfaced these days on social networks.