Luis Miguel and Daisy Fuentes: This was their romance

There are several rumors as to why they ended their relationship. It is said that in part it would be out of jealousy, because a year after going to the Oscars with Daisy, he went to the awards with Salma Hayek. It is also said that in addition to jealousy, it seems that Daisy wanted to take their relationship to another level, as something more serious, while the singer wanted to remain single …

In the end, only they know exactly what happened. In 1998, they decided to end their relationship, and went their separate ways.