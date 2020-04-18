Being just a child, he became a true phenomenon in Mexico that soon swept across the Latin world. A star who, thanks to the romantic song, rose as one of the main voices in Spanish and who after years of bump in her career returned to popularity thanks to the series based on her life.

He started singing at just ten years old and soon became a phenomenon in Mexico, and one of the great voices of the romantic song.

So much so that he had not yet turned 15 when he received his first Grammy award, and after four decades of career, he remains one of the great representatives of Mexican and Latin music in the world.

Luis Miguel was not born in Veracruz, as they made believe in the beginning of his career, but in San Juan de Puerto Rico, but that did not prevent him from quickly becoming “El Sol de México”, protagonist of a life that has served as inspiration even for a series of the Netflix production, which last January announced a second installment of “Luis Miguel. The Serie”.

If the first season narrates the artist’s childhood and youth, the second installment of the series, for which there is no specific release date yet, although it is known that it will arrive in 2020, will focus on the adult stage of Luis Miguel, again with the Mexican actor Diego Boneta playing the singer.

The artist, who turns 50 on April 19, has starred in an intense life that journalist Javier León Herrera has collected in the biographies “Luis Mi Rey” (1997), “Luis Miguel: la historia” and “Oro de Rey. Luis Miguel, 50 years of the Sun ”. The first one is based on the Netflix series, which has achieved notable success in Mexico and throughout the Hispanic world.

The fiction is also based on interviews with the singer himself and information published during all these years, and has the artist’s approval.

A review of his biography from the perspective of Luis Miguel himself who does not leave in good place the role played by his father, the Spanish artist Luisito Rey, and trying to solve the mystery of his mother’s disappearance, the Italian Marcela Basteri, an event that has marked the artist’s life.

Infant prodigy

The production helped the Mexican artist to reach the peak of popularity again after overcoming the biggest crisis of his career, although at the end of 2017 he had released what until now is his last studio album, “Mexico forever!” , after seven years without recording an album, and the second of rancheras of his musical career after “México en la piel” (2004).

If something has made Luis Miguel famous, one of the great representatives of romantic song in Spanish, it is his boleros and ballads, although throughout his career he has triumphed with all kinds of genres, from mariachi to pop, and others like tango or jazz.

After some television appearance, accompanied by his father on guitar, Luis Miguel performed with great success at the wedding of the daughter of Mexican President José López Portillo, in 1981, when he was 11 years old, which helped him get his first record contract. with the EMI company.

In 1982, at the age of 12, he debuted with the album “Un sol”, and that same year he released “Directo al corazón”. In 1983 he released his third album, “Decide”, although the definitive success came with “Word of Honor”, which includes the ballad that gives the album its title, an album that a year later would be released in an Italian version.

The young Luis Miguel successfully passed through the prestigious song festivals of Viña del Mar (Chile) and San Remo (Italy), and he also starred in two films: “Ya Never Again” (1984) and “Fever of Love” (1985 ), with their corresponding soundtracks.

In 1985 he won the first of six Grammy Awards that he has received throughout his career.

Luis Miguel has received dozens of recognitions, including half a dozen Latin Grammy awards and three times the World Music Award to the Latin artist with the highest number of sales (1990, 1995 and 1998).

King of the romantic song

After his arrival at Warner Music in 1987, some of the greatest successes of his career came, thanks to the collaboration with the composer Juan Carlos Calderón: the albums “Soy como quiero ser” (1987), “Busca una mujer” (1988) and “20 años” (1990), with “La incondicional”, song from the album “Soy como quiero ser”, as an emblematic theme of his career.

In 1991, Luis Miguel released his first bolero album, “Romance”, which was followed by “Segundo Romance” (1994), “Romances” (1997) and “Mis Romances” (2001), with the collaboration, among others, of Armando Manzanero.

“Romance” was a true record hit, not only in Mexico, where it ranked as the third best-selling album, but it remains one of the best-selling Spanish albums globally, a merit added to its multiple platinum records for other recordings that undoubtedly contributed to Billboard magazine designating him in 2011 as the best Latin artist of the last 25 years.

The artist is the father of three children: Michelle, born from her relationship with Stephanie Salas; Miguel and Daniel, born from his relationship with actress Aracely Arámbula, and has starred in other romances such as the one he had with the American singer Mariah Carey.

Since the release of “Amarte es un placer” (1999), record publications have been increasingly scarce, to the point that in the last decade he has only released the album “¡México por siempre!”, And among his latest works They highlight a live album, one of “remixes” and another of Christmas songs.

For more than a year and a half the presentation tour of his last year took the artist around the world in a series of 150 massive concerts in which, among other emblematic places, he filled the Auditorio Nacional de México for several consecutive nights, showing that, despite everything, El Sol is still in top form after almost four decades of musical career.

.