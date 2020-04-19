Luis Miguel, 50 years being the Sun of Mexico and Twitter pays tribute to him | Instagram

The call “Sun of Mexico“ Luis Miguel, celebrates 50 years of having arrived in the world on April 19, 1970 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, considered one of the greatest and most successful artists in Latin America, social networks render tribute for their anniversary.

On a day like today but from 1970, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, singer and music producer, was born in Puerto Rico, considered one of the most successful artists in Latin America. Happy 50 years! # LuisMiguel50 pic.twitter.com/3KPgp0v6nY – RETRO. (@ImagenRetro)

April 19, 2020

Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, son of the Spanish singer-songwriter Luisito Rey and the Italian Marcela Basteri, commonly called Luis Miguel or “El Sol de México”, began his musical career in Mexico in 1980 singing at the wedding of the daughter of the Mexican national president of that time.

He became the youngest singer to receive the grammy, at 14 years of age, a success that was worth a great sacrifice since he showed his artistic skills.

Blessed be the sun that with its light facilitated the photosynthesis of the tree that gave the wood with which the carpenter worked to make the bed in which your parents conceived you my King. # LuisMiguel50 pic.twitter.com/OUnVx415UG – NANCY PALAFOX (@AZULITA_PALAFOX)

April 19, 2020

Since the bioseries authorized by himself were released singer, The great dedication that he had to dedicate to his career was reflected, infinite hours of music study which combined with school studies since various teachers marched in the homes of the Galician Basteri to prepare the artist.

The extreme discipline that King Luisito implemented in his son from an early age was paying off although with it also brought soul losses for the singer.

Today, he is one of the artists with more than 100 million of records sold around the world and although his life is still protected under a veil of mystery since for several years he has given few interviews to the press, his fame it still remains with the passage of time.

Through various Twitters, users recalled the themes that led the singer to be what he is today, since also by his way of performing, great successes from other composers turned gold in the singer’s voice.

Likewise due to his increasingly rare appearances, many stories have surrounded the life of the

singer of which many assure that it is not him that we all knew at some point but that he has been supplanted, however, there has been no evidence that determines the veracity of said

theories.

Some others address the topic of their mother, one of the greatest mysteries that existed until much of it was exposed in the Serie.

What is a fact is that Mexico He has the interpreter of “La Inconditional” and many other hits on his skin and although the years go by and rumors come and go, the singer will always be the great idol of his fans.

