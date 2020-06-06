Luis Mediero wants to change the sport. Doesn’t want unfair competition between federations and the majority sport. The former tennis player fights so that physical activity can reach even more people. That is why he fights for the abolition of 21% VAT that is charged for the use of sports facilities, for courses, for classes, for rental of venues and a long etcetera that, after all, who harms is a society that needs physical exercise to have better health .

Founder of the Professional Records of tennis, paddle tennis, golf or fitness, Mediero is passionate about sports. One of the philosophies that could best suit his thinking is that of Mens sana in corpore sana. The considered the best tennis teacher in the world in 1994 and 1997 He acknowledges having exercised during confinement to feel better, both physically and mentally, in the face of the difficult situation that Spain and the rest of the world have had to experience.

And it is that passion for sport that he fights for a better development of it. Thus requests the Government to pay more attention and aid to the majority sport. And, in Spain, only 10% of practitioners are licensed. His fight is with the majority, with that 90% of society. «The Government articulates all aid to sport through the federationsAs if they were the only legitimate agents to articulate it in our country and they forget the remaining 90% which is the one that takes place in clubs, academies, tournaments, matches … », Luis Mediero assures OKDIARIO.

The former tennis player puts a clear and simple example to demonstrate reality: «If we take tennis and paddle tennis, we have more than 9 million practitioners. If we add the licenses that the federations have, they do not reach 145,000. It is a minuscule percentage ». This type of data leads him to have a clear conclusion that his sector, to which he has been dedicating more than 30 years, “It is totally abandoned because no aid is received.”

Sport and education: two inseparable concepts

Dumped into teaching, Luis Mediero, defends that elimination of VAT in any sport. “The government needs us and we want to do it, but that they help us to reinvest in facilities and, above all, that they take care of the citizen’s health and do not charge 21% », he assures. As in education, he believes that physical activity should be exempt from these taxes. «Sport is education in values, respect, discipline, companionship, resilience… and it is also health», affirms this professor who is among the 10 most influential people in terms of tennis education.

In his claim doesn’t ask for money to all managers of private facilities or clubs. On the contrary, demands that they free the citizen from paying VAT for playing a sport that it improves your health and, consequently, makes the Government save millions in the health field due to the improvements caused by any type of physical exercise. “We ask that they take away 21% from the citizen, who is the one who pays it”, he says to this newspaper.

“We do not understand that the federations, which are minority, receive a lot of money and are exempt from VAT on top, while the rest of the group does not receive any help of the government. In addition, the citizen who comes to improve their health has to pay 21% more », explains Mediero. On the other hand, he believes that after the health, social and economic crisis caused by Covid-19, it is time to take that step of offering more aid because it will be necessary to “be resilient to get out of where we are.”

Save the companies

As possible solutions, Mediero opts for a simple one. «We are clear that the Government is not going to help us, but it can establish an exclusive and direct financing line for clubs and small companies »he comments. And it is that the former tennis player recognizes every day he is receiving calls from fellow guild members who, due to the current situation, are having to close their businesses.

Luis Mediero calls for more aid, but his passion for sports does not make the federations or any other body want evil. “Help the federations, but proportionally you will have to do the same with the others”, declares OKDIARIO. The Government will give 50 million to the federations, something that for this professor is “at bottom”. “They articulate that money for their own benefit. They are private companies with certain public powers, “he explains about them.

“The Government has forgotten the rest of the sector, when it is much larger”, reveals. And it is that their defense is from a business that not only provides facilities or teaches, but is also dedicated to the training of athletes and other coaches so that they can obtain licenses for continue promoting the practice of any sport. A teaching that is not free from that VAT, while any offer from the federations is exempt from that 21% tax.

Luis Mediero continues in the fight. He continues to fight in this comparison with the federations as he continues, and will continue, teaching and educating around sport and its values. Fighting for the rights of that 90% of society that practices sport and is not federated. “The Government’s responsibility is to take care of all citizensWell, let them go to sports facilities without having to pay 21% VAT, “he concludes.