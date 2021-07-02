Luis Mandoki ventures into horror cinema with Presencias – El Sol de México

Presences is a film full of challenges and new beginnings. The first is for its director Luis Mandoki (Mexico City, 1954) who after more than 40 years in the film industry begins a new adventure in the horror genre that forced him to study as in his younger years. And it is also a reboot for Yalitza Aparicio, the young protagonist of the film Roma, who after two years of not doing projects, returns to the big screen with a character that comes out of the stereotypes of a submissive woman.

In addition, the feature film is distinguished by the filming in Tlalpujahua, Michoacán, a magical town, which on this occasion becomes the setting for the story of Víctor, played by the Argentine Alberto Ammann, who after the murder of his wife returns to the family cabin where he stumbles upon paranormal situations that force him to reflect on his past.

“It is a story that will make the viewer think about his own life,” he warned in an interview with The Sun of Mexico Mandoki on the film that will be released in 2022, and which also has Gerardo Taracena, Andrea Santibañes, Fermín Martínez, Daniel Mandoki and Angelina Peláez in the elect. “The plan with this film is to go out to theaters where the immersion in the black box is purer than the home theater,” said the filmmaker.

The story, written by Olivia Bond and Luis Mandoki, tells the story of an actor, who together with his pregnant wife visit their family’s cabin. In an unexpected situation his wife is murdered and despite the police investigation, the truth is unknown. Then the protagonist begins a search to know what happened, which confronts him with situations of suspense and terror.

It seems like a simple story, but for Mandoki the horror genre is one of the most difficult in the cinema, because if the exact rhythm of the narration is not found in the scene, it can fall into simplicity, even mockery. This forced him to study horror movies and series to learn, he said, from the experts.

“I got to study the genre and saw many films frame by frame, to study the structure and handling of suspense, in moments of scare, and the truth is that I was passionate about it. I studied James Wan a lot, he was a big influence since The Conjuring. I also saw Marianne, on Netflix, a French series and from there came the collaboration with the photographer who loved his work and we brought him to Mexico to make this film because he is a connoisseur of the genre, ”explained the director of La vida precoz y brief by Sabina Rivas (2012)

To achieve this meticulous work, Mandoki confessed that in this film he did the storyboard of the entire filming, scene by scene; a job that took him all year in confinement due to the pandemic. “It is a genre that requires extreme meticulousness, timing, finding a precise rhythm, it is like a Swiss watch so as not to fall into the simplicity of not frightening,” he said.

OLD KNOWN

Another challenge, and the director’s pride, is having Yalitza Aparicio in the role of Paulina. Without giving much detail about this character, Mandoki –winner of the Ariel Award- said that since he was working on the script he realized that the Oaxacan actress fits exactly into the lead, a free and strong woman.

“As I met Yalitza on Alfonso (Cuarón’s) set, one day I spoke to him and sent him the script, and he loved the idea of ​​making a character so different from the one he did in Rome and from there he fell in love with the story and We had several weeks of rehearsals to prepare with the entire cast and it was really a very pleasant experience, ”she explained when confessing that the young woman had not accepted other films, as she could not find one that would take her out of the stereotype of the submissive, weak and service woman of others.

The film, produced by Dream Assignment Films and distributed by Videocine, has just finished shooting and is expected to premiere in person in 2022. “Cinema has been shown to be a human necessity in these times of pandemic,” Mandoki concluded.