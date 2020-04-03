“The world changed forever. Argentina changed forever. And we, as journalists, also change forever ”, he says Luis Majul in an exclusive chat with Teleshow, days after returning to the screen, and immersed – like everyone – in the reality of this pandemic. “I am moving from the stage of fear and uncertainty to the stage of learning. I am not saying that I learned everything, but at least I feel that I am going through the fear stage with some effectiveness – says the journalist, about his own feelings. That doesn’t make me any less responsible or aware. “

—You spoke of “no malvinization”.

-Yes. We journalists had certain purposes and we more or less knew what they were: why we did journalism, how we did it. What was the work we had to do to get it right? The coronavirus put us in another instance. I have begun to feel that we have a new purpose.

—First, recognizing that the Government, after a first moment when it hesitated and seemed to underestimate the epidemic, which was later a pandemic, reacted well, effectively. I don’t deny that it was a good reaction. The President’s decision to become the main spokesperson for this reaction and that position also seemed to me to be the right one. Now, it is up to us, as journalists, to illuminate the authoritarian temptation that any ruler may have in the midst of a pandemic like this. And when I say ruler, I mean from the President of the Nation to the governors of the provinces, passing through mayors or other leaders linked to the political system.

“You mean something in particular?”

—I’ve seen and listened to mayors who became species of border bailiffs imagining that, by putting up barricades so that people would not pass, the coronavirus will not penetrate. I have listened to governors with an authoritarian tone, that I believe that society and the world should take care of themselves. Y there is a certain tendency to malvinization. Many of us still have very marked the broadcast of the Malvinas program, in which Pinky Y Cacho Fontana, which for me had no responsibility, but were an instrument at that time of an opportunistic and irresponsible power, a transmission on the public channel that later became a kind of unique thought, where anyone who said they did not agree by going to war or questioning or criticizing any of the government’s decisions, he was little less than a traitor to the homeland. You have to be very careful with that.

—You see this program proposal United by Argentina do you feel that way? Do you see it similar to what that transmission by Malvinas was?

-No. It seems to me that it is good that we are all united and doing the same, staying in our homes, respecting the protocol, taking care of ourselves to take care of others, not infect ourselves. The unity of everyone in action, feeling like small atoms that we all have to throw to the same side because our existence is at risk, that idea seems good to me. And I like unity in action. I agree that even the coronavirus has somewhat attenuated or flattened, beyond the curve of contagion, to the crack. I say: “Not to the crack, but not to the single thought either ”. Let’s not go back to single thinking. It is being discussed in the world, and in Argentina too, if we have to continue with a quarantine so strict as to finish impacting and converting the economy to almost zero in all its production., or if interventions should be made not so horizontal but more vertical and more surgical.

—Are you worried about the economic context?

-Of course. Journalists who follow this responsibly, listen to infectious diseases, immunologists, epidemiologists, and also economists and econometrists, what they don’t always have the same opinion. The other day a journalist, from Financial Times or New York Times, cited an infectologist, who spoke of a horizontal intervention that could, on the one hand, generate stronger restrictions for risk groups but at the same time, simultaneously, could allow the rest of the population to come out of strict quarantine so that they could become to revitalize the economy. Then, the idea of ​​turning every political or social decision into a kind of patriotic gesture makes a little noise for me. If you ask me: “Did you ever applaud the nurses, all those who were working, the police, those who perform essential services at nine o’clock at night?” Yes, I applauded them. Of course I applauded them. Then: “Are you one of those who believe that with a saucepan in Recoleta and Belgrano you are going to make the political class aware that they too have to leave something, resign something and work responsibly instead of giving grandiose speeches? ”. Well, I don’t think the contagion curve will go down of the coronavirus with that, but I also think that a gesture should be raised.

—You consider that the politicians have to have a gesture and collaborate in this situation.

-But of course! From now on, journalism will have to worry a lot about the following issues. First, illuminate the gestures or decisions that imply an authoritarian temptation. Second, monitor, investigate and report the tsunami of corruption cases to come, in Argentina and in the world. Why corruption cases ?. Why the emergence of a pandemic makes the entire bidding system, transparency, price competition, discussions, presentation of offers through the Internet, which makes it more transparent, remains in the history of humanity and purchases are made of direct wayAnd, eventually, then, some rogue businessmen want to coax a certain official to hire him, or so that they can sell a certain medicine only in his laboratory. There has to be journalism marking what it has to mark. And there is a discussion in the air, Is it an essential service for supermarkets only, and repositories? Or is it also an essential service that of bank tellers, in a managed country, whose economically active population 60 or 70% of the economically active population is managed only with cash? Money, the circulation of money, is it not an essential product? It is a discussion that we have to give. What is our role? To denounce the opportunism of many political leaders, of many prisoners for corruption who want to go home, fingering the advantage in quotation marks, or the circumstance of the coronavirus, and all those circumstances that go a little beyond the surfer (arrested upon returning from Brazil) wanting to become alive and violating quarantine. Without justifying the surfer, do not stay in the anecdote or buy the scapegoats that some ruling class is going to use for its own political accumulation. You have to be very careful with that. In this sense I speak of malvinization.

“What memories do you have of that time?”

—I remember perfectly when the overwhelming majority of society went to support the General Galtieri or a government that faced England in the Falklands War. I remember that one of the few dissonant voices was that of Dr. Raúl Alfonsín, and was heavily criticized at the time. I also remember that square full, full, and months later how there was a square wanting Galtieri to resign, to end the dictatorship, and calling for democratic restoration. In a pandemic like this, you have to be very careful to point out the loss of rights. I agree to stay in our house, the right of movement is restricted. But we must be very attentive to the loss of our rights as citizens. That we do not become a society that justifies anything. It is not a blank check to do anything. You have to be very attentive to that.

—The President is with very high levels of acceptance.

“I am not an interpreter for the President, but I think he is a President who is not paying much attention to the polls, and he is doing well. Why if the President fell in love with the polls right now it would be the worst political mistake he would make. When we get out of the coronavirus pandemic, and hopefully it will be as soon as possible and with the least possible damage, will have to face the worst economic crisis in the history of Argentina. Those who know about economics are talking that eventually It will be worse, much worse than the one in 2001. Although I have differences in many of the views on Argentina and the world, and even on the political decisions it makes, I am sure that the President is not a bad person. That for me is a point in favor. Now this does not make me subjugated, or think that it is Superman, as the cover of a magazine put it, or that it measures two meters and has celestial eyes. Alberto Fernández’s career is less important than what happens with the country. So far you are handling a very complex situation moderately well.

—How are you preparing for this new cycle of The cornice?

—We are a team, regardless of me, very creative, of very resilient people by nature, we always row against the current and it went more or less well. So we are very happy. The program on Sunday at 9pm, on LN +, is going to be very relevant journalistically. We have the word of Alberto Fernández to grant us an interview. Jorge Lanata He promised us to be the first hand-to-hand guest. We have a report that we have been working on for a long time: “The coronavirus opportunists”. For us they range from Lazaro Baez, Boudou, D’Elía, wanting to obtain house arrest, Astiz Y Etchecolatz posing the same, going through the attitudes and decisions of the former president, the vice president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. And including, among other opportunists, also Hugo Moyano, that although it provided a sanatorium as the Truckers Union, which never finished opening, and which now seems very good to us that it be inaugurated to provide beds to care for those infected with the coronavirus, it has a history that is involved with investigations linked to causes who suspect their organization as a money launderer and several other reports that we have been working very hard.

“How is the team going to be formed?”

—We will have the special participation of Laura Di Marco every Sunday. And we are currently sending invitations to be in the first program Martín Tetaz, who on the other hand is going to be a columnist for the program that we are going to do from Monday to Thursday on LN +, Look what i tell you. Federico Andahazi is going to be another one of the featured columnists and I’m going to do everything I can to make him Facundo Manes.