Luis Liberato scored the first homer of the Dominican Republic in the pre-Olympic

The outstanding center fielder of the Dominican Selection of Baseball Pre-Olympicl, Luis Liberato, thundered his bat in the opening game of the great event, where the Dominican Republic sought a ticket to the Olympic Games, scoring the first home run for the Quisqueyanos.

Luis Liberato He managed to reap the aforementioned home run ahead of his third turn in the game between the Dominican Republic against Puerto Rico, after two turns in a row achieving embarkation by way of the base on ball, who scored his first hit at the start of the event with a huge hit from four corners.

The outfielder made contact through the center of the entire center field, in order to mark the first homer close to Dominican Republic in the initiate Baseball Pre-Olympic of the Americas, where the Quisqueyan country will be looking for a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics, where baseball will return after a hiatus since 2008 as an Olympic discipline.

Luis Liberato he scored his home run off the sending of pitcher Efraín Nieves for the Puerto Ricans, after being in a foul ball and strike situation, thus becoming the first Dominican with a home run in this event, having a solo hit back full.