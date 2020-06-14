Luis Javier Suárez: Real Zaragoza lost 1-3 at home against Alcorcón | Colombians Abroad | Soccer

The Colombian played 79 minutes in defeat 1-3 at home. Daniel Torres did not enter.

Real Zaragoza 1 – 3 Alcorcón

Photo:

Taken from Twitter: @AD_Alcorcon

By:

Felipe Galindo

June 13, 2020, 04:56 p.m.

The Real Zaragoza of the Colombians Luis Javier Suárez and Daniel Torres, did not have the expected return in the second division of Spanish football. The team led by Víctor Fernández let out the option of partially assuming the first place in the promotion championship, after being defeated 1-3 at home against Alcorcón.

Suárez was from the start in the match, whose first half ended goalless at La Romareda stadium. In the second half things would change and Alcorcón would take the advantage in the match in the 71st minute with a goal from Stoichkov, who would score the second three minutes later.

The Colombian forward left the field of play in the 79th minute, and minutes later Alcorcón would score the third through Sandaza. Miguel Linares discounted for Real Zaragoza. Colombian midfielder Daniel Torres was on the Zaragoza substitute bank and did not enter.

With the victory, Alcorcón rose to seventh position in the promotion, while Zaragoza remains in the second square of the table and still dreams of reaching the lead and being crowned champion.

