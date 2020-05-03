Luis Javier Suárez: Real Betis is the new interested in the Colombian striker | Colombians Abroad | Soccer























































































































Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

In Spain they assure that Real Betis is the team that joins the fight to hire the striker.

The Colombian Luis Suárez stands out with Real Zaragoza of the Spanish second division.

Photo:



TAKEN FROM TWITTER @REALZARAGOZA

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 02, 2020, 02:56 p.m.

The great season of the Colombian Luis Javier Suárez, with his current team, Real Zaragoza, has given something to talk about in Spain. His great performance in the second division of Spanish football has put him in the crosshairs of several first division teams. In the last hours, a new suitor was met: Real Betis.

The Spanish media do not stop talking about the Colombian revelation of the second division, clubs such as Atlético de Madrid showed their great interest in taking over the services of the Samarian striker, who plays on loan at Zaragoza.

Now, a new club seems to be competing for the attacker, Real Betis, the website ‘Estadio Deportivo’, published the interest that the Seville team has in reinforcing its attack by hiring the 22-year-old gunner. Minutes later, the newspaper Marca de España would also relate the interest in the Colombian in its section ‘Transfer market’.

It must be remembered that the owner of the rights to Luis Suárez is Watford from England, and the Colombian acknowledged that he hopes to end the season with Zaragoza to think about his future. In recent days, the president of Real Zaragoza confirmed that there are very strong offers for the gunner born in Santa Marta.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again

.