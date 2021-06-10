Luis Hernández insults Rogelio Funes Mori; does not want it in the Mexican National Team

Tremendous comment made by the former player of the Club América Eagles Y Rayados de Monterrey, Luis ‘El Matador’ Hernández, who made his position very clear regarding the possible call for the scorer de The Gang, Rogelio Funes Mori, with the Gerardo ‘El Tata’ Martino’s Mexican Selection.

After the intense debate that has been generated in social networks regarding the imminent call of the Twin Funes Mori, the former TRI striker, Luis Hernández, released a controversial comment in which he encouraged Henry Martin to wake up from his scoring lethargy with the Mexican National Team, in order to avoid opening the doors to a player not born in Mexico.

“Come on, my Henry Martín, put the fuck in it! So that he does not call any foreigner ”, published the former striker for América and Rayados.

However, the Matador had launched a previous message in which he left a clear insult to the figure of the Argentine forward, which he deleted from his account, but the screenshots remained. “

Vaaaasamos Henry Martín, damn you can damn it !!! So they don’t call a foreign prick jjajajjajajaja ”, said the comment.

The debate is still hot among the fans and experts of Mexican Soccer, because for many, Javier Chicharito Hernández would be ahead in the list of players who should be summoned by Martino to play in front of the Tricolor in the next Gold Cup 2021.

Both Hernández and Funes Mori have very even statistics in their careers, although their soccer ‘moments’ favor the Guadalajara-born a little more, as they have had a promising start in MLS with 7 touchdowns in the last month, while Rayados’ player closed with wet gunpowder in Liga MX.

