The world begins to open its eyes to Luís Henrique. The 18-year-old striker, one of the highlights of Botafogo this year, entered the sights of England’s Leicester City. The Terra da Rainha club monitored the Alvinegro athlete before the pandemic.

The Foxes sent a scout to observe Luís Henrique in a game of Botafogo in 2020 and everyone involved in capturing the English club liked what they saw. The striker was a starter under the command of Alberto Valentim and kept pace with Paulo Autuori, Glorioso’s coach before the stoppage of competitions due to the coronavirus.

The team led by Brendan Rodgers has not yet done any kind of poll – and, consequently, proposed – for Botafogo by Luís Henrique, but has already started to make it clear that he is interested in the player in the future. At the moment, this desire was nothing more than speculation. Leicester is third in the Premier League and has an interesting philosophy of betting on young players in recent years – such as the cases of Wilfred Ndidi, Çaglar Söyüncü, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison, all 23 years old.

Luís Henrique is one of Botafogo’s biggest assets and has a severance penalty of 30 million euros (R $ 188 million, at the current price). The club, which has 40% of the attacker’s rights, has not yet set a certain amount that it expects to receive in a possible sale, but expects a good amount.

The striker debuted among the pros at the end of last year, but started the current season as a starter. In 2020, he scored a goal and distributed three assists in ten matches.

