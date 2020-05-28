Luis González Villarreal Source: Courtesy

Dear reader, today I am going to touch on a delicate topic that I have found on multiple social networks, in which there is a great fear on the part of our population and a total rejection of turning Mexico into a Venezuela (Communist).

In the last couple of decades we have heard throughout Latin America a strong impetuous drive for leftist ideas – communists. But where do these ideals come from, what drives them and what is their origin?

For this you have to see a little history. Variations in oil prices they have influenced geopolitical decisions to the extent that a high or low price has been able to determine the continuation or failure of a political regime.

The Spanish dominated the Americas and maintained power for more than three hundred years until each country was having their independenceIn our continent, the last country to have it was Cuba, who resorted to the help of the United States to achieve it.

The United States remained as its new controller, thus making the Cuban president of its choice. The last was Fulgencio Batista who for eleven years served as a dictator. It should be noted that in this country there was a great slavery originated by the Spanish.

Fidel Castro overthrew Batista, already in power he sought the support of the United States, but it was not enough, at the same time the cold war was fought between the USSR and the United States, who historically have been the greatest oil producers. Fidel Castro reaches an agreement with the USSR and due to the location of the island it was a strategic place for war. The island remains under the economic subsidy of the Soviets until the price of oil plummeted, for this reason it lost its Soviet livelihood.

Years later in Venezuela, a country with one of the largest oil reserves in the world, Hugo Chávez emerged, who reached an agreement with Fidel Castro, in which they would give him a gift of Cuban soldiers to control the Venezuelan population. one hundred thousand barrels of oil per day, which they would use for their own consumption and sell the rest. As this practice worked in Venezuela, today they are still looking for which country to convince, thus maintaining the Cuban dictatorship and creating new dictatorships in Latin America.

On the other hand, countries such as the United States, which has been one of the three largest oil producers, have also promoted a great capitalist policy of great industrial drive. Thus the variations in oil prices do not affect the entire economy as happened to the USSR.

Today, as with the Iceberg that hit and sank the Titanic, Covid hit oil prices, which could sink countries economies they are very petrolized.

The sinking of the Titanic was an unprecedented event, the boat’s manufacturers thought it was indestructible and it took everyone by surprise. Taking many to the bottom of the sea.

Many captains already know that their destinations like economic goals and projects possibly they must be adjusted because your boat is sinking, a real rescue plan is urgent, the boat must be repaired or it will sink.

In the absence of a true plan, great nervousness is generated to the point that many businessmen today are already abandoning the ship thinking that they could end up being just a memory from the bottom of the sea.

Although in Mexico there are large projects such as the Trans-isthmic corridor that are expected to be very productive. Although there is no perfect formula if we do not have a comprehensive rescue plan with new measures and objectives that will suture the crack in the impact with the Covid, the collapse would continue to be highly probable.

Today, budget adjustments must be made, mainly strengthening the national economic revival, giving the appropriate communication, publishing a formula of the real rescue and thus avoid that the population thinks that the current government wants to lead us to live as slaves in poverty with a communist dictatorial system.

Dear reader, I share this column due to the great nervousness that spreads today through social networks. How do you see the future of Mexico and its quality of life after Covid 19?

Thank you until next time!

The author is CEO of Petroland, former CEO of Pemex Franchises and constructor of Service Stations. He is also an Authorized Marketer of CRE; member of the PEI / NACS and Consultant in Energy Efficiency.

