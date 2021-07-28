Luis Gerardo Méndez, Oceana’s new ambassador to protect marine life – El Sol de México

Mexican actor Luis Gerardo Méndez will be the ambassador to Mexico for an expedition to the reefs of the southeastern state of Yucatán, whose objective is to obtain information that helps the sustainable development and conservation of ecosystems.

In a press conference, the actor thanked through a video for having been included as an ambassador for this unprecedented expedition, taking place in “one of the most important reef areas in the Gulf of Mexico, and with the most secrets to tell in the world.” , he said.

For 15 days, a group of Mexican scientists, led by the Oceana organization, will explore the area to learn about the status of coral reefs and fisheries, as well as the diversity of species that make Mexico one of the 17 countries with the highest biodiversity in the world.

Méndez explained that he joined this ambitious expedition because for two years he has been close to Oceana, since his mission is fundamental for the future of marine life and humanity.

“My interest is to make the results of this scientific exploration visible so that many generations of Mexicans continue to enjoy the richness of the oceans in Mexico,” he said.

Coral reefs cover less than 1% of the ocean, and are home to around 25% of all known marine species in the world.

In Mexico there are reefs on all coasts. From Baja California to Oaxaca in the Pacific Ocean; in Veracruz and Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico, and in the Yucatan Peninsula in the Caribbean Sea, where the Arrecife Alacranes National Park is located.

There, the presence of four of the seven species of sea turtles that exist in the world has been registered: hawksbill, leatherback, loggerhead or bighead and white.

In addition, marine mammals such as the pilot whale and dolphins have been found; 24 species of shark, 136 of fish, 34 of corals and hundreds of other species that make this an extraordinary ecosystem.

The actor, protagonist of the film “Nosotros los Nobles” and the series “Club de Cuervos”, indicated that he will lend his voice and image for the narration of some video materials produced from this scientific expedition during various phases of its development.

In addition, it will amplify the results obtained on the conditions in which the explored area is located.

Mendez joins the list of other personalities such as actors Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky; Morgan Freeman, Harrison Ford, Jeff Goldblum, and Kate Mara, as well as singers Miguel Bosé and Sting, who support Oceana’s work.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

Oceana is the largest international organization dedicated exclusively to the protection of the oceans.

With information from .