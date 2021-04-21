Luis Gerardo Méndez launches his podcast “Toxicomanía: El Experimento Mexicano” – Tomatazos

The current pandemic paralyzed film and television productions worldwide, so it was not strange when important figures in the medium looked for alternatives to continue working, to stay relevant or simply to hang out in a more friendly way sharing tastes and knowledge with the public. The creation of podcasts is perhaps the most popular. For starters, this is a relatively accessible presentation to produce and it also has the benefit of being very malleable in terms of topics that can be addressed.

Mexicans have not been left behind in this area. Although it is not easy to compete with the proposals of other celebrities worldwide, some manage to rise better than others. Among them, and very quickly, is Luis Gerardo Méndez, best known for his participation in I Don’t Know If Cut My Veins Or Let Me Long – 100% and Timeshare – 95%, who surprised several with the premiere of their podcast Drug Addiction: The Mexican Experiment.

Unlike other free-themed podcasts, this project seeks to explore the drug issue in Mexico. Specifically and for seven episodes, the public will be transported until 1940, the year in which drugs were legal in the country for a short time. The story centers on the posture of the Dr. Leopoldo Salazar Viniegra, who was in favor of the legalization of drugs, in addition to publicizing his approach to other issues such as mental health and the prohibitionist system.

In an interview with Excelsior, the actor talked about what convinced him to do this project:

I no longer see myself as an actor, but as a storyteller. I do it as an actor, but I also want to tell others as a producer and writer. A few months ago I met with the people of Sonoro and they educated me in the world of the podcast, of the audio series. They told me about Leopoldo Salazar Viniegra, a Mexican doctor who legalized drugs for six months in Mexico in the 1940s under Lázaro Cárdenas.

From there my head exploded, I thought: ‘How? Were the drugs legal in Mexico? ‘ They had access to the doctor’s personal file and spent time developing this. I got on the boat and we started working on this idea together. What I found fascinating is, why didn’t we know this? He was a man who had forward thinking and very progressive ideas, because today legalization is still an issue and he had interesting studies on prohibition, mental health and different perspectives.

Méndez also highlights that Dr. Leopoldo Salazar Viniegra he did not judge consumers by calling them addicts. Instead, he tried to name them as drug addicts, who had to be treated with the same openness as other patients. The actor also assures that with this podcast he seeks to start a very important and necessary conversation about drugs in Mexico.

Drug Addiction: The Mexican Experiment was created by Sonorous and also has the participation of Aida López, as the drug trafficker known as La Chata; Rainn Wilson as Harry J. Anslinger, a US anti-drug official; and Humberto Vélez as President Lázaro Cárdenas. The series was directed by Andrés Vargas “Ruzo”, and was released on April 20, the date that forms the 4/20 code with which the use of marijuana is recognized.

Luis Gerardo Mendez he is no stranger to the conversation about drug use and addictions. His participation for the third season of Narcos: Mexico was confirmed some time ago, news that caused much criticism. In general, these series focused on showing the good, rebellious and violent lives of drug traffickers seem to exalt them and many analysts question whether it is appropriate to produce these projects in a country like Mexico where the war on drugs never ends. However, several of the actors, including Méndez, assure that the portraits give a more realistic vision of these characters and encourage conversation about drug trafficking, as well as a deep reflection on the consequences of consumption.

