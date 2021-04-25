Luis García Montero and Martín López-Vega present their two new collections of poems

Cover of ‘Egipcíaco’ by Martín López-Vega. (Photo: Editorial Visor Courtesy of White Paper By.)

“It is a mature book,” says García Montero about Egipcíaco, the new collection of poems by Martín López-Vega that he presented yesterday at the Círculo de Bellas Artes. García Montero, who met López-Vega when he was still a young promise of poetry in Asturias, talks about everything that this new anthology contains. “Egipcíaco reveals itself as a permanent dialogue in time, past and present, where a traveling protagonist reflects on uprooting. Martín manages to use poetry, not as an elitist refuge, but as a way of looking head-on at the contradictions of reality. Search with her for a place to believe in love ”.

López-Vega defines You cannot be like that, the new book by Luis García Montero, as a vital poetry in which man intersects with History. The author himself gives us two keys to understanding the book. “First, I want to demand a second chance for the Enlightenment and the promises it made of a world based on freedom, equality and brotherhood. It was necessary to put it to the test through the culture of suspicion, but Neoliberalism has imposed the cynicism that has poisoned the fundamental values. I want to vindicate those values. Second, I wanted to question the realm of innocence. If asking for forgiveness helps people to believe they are innocent in front of the guilty and not to assume responsibilities, it is useless ”.

Cover of ‘You can’t be like that’ by Luis García Montero. (Photo: Editorial Visor By Courtesy of White Paper By.)

We had the opportunity to speak with both writers about their approach to poetry

What is your main aspiration as writers?

Luis García Montero: For me, a poem is the way to know myself and my relationships with the world. Write a poem …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.