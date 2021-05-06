Luis García leaves good feelings on the mound of Yankee Stadium

The Venezuelan pitcher of the Astros from Houston, Luis Garcia, left a good showing in a new outing in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), this time against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

The manager of the Astros, Dusty Baker made the decision to send Luis Garcia Today to the mound in the Bronx and he responded in a great way, leaving very good feelings against the Yankees this season of the Big leagues.

Garcia He rode on the mound of Yankee Stadium in search of his first victory in the MLB and although he retired with the game tied 3-3, the Venezuelan worked in a great way for the Astros and it is certainly good news for this rotation.

The Venezuelan of the Astros He worked for 4.2 innings, receiving two hits, three runs, walking two and a total of eight strikeouts against the Yankees, undoubtedly a solid start for this rookie. MLB.

Slowly Luis Garcia He is gaining confidence as a professional and here without any pressure he mounted on the mound of Yankee Stadium to show his quality and make it clear to the Astros that is for great things this season.

Luis garcia IP: 4.2

H: 2

ER: 3

BB: 2

ERA: 3.28 Here are his 8 strikeouts.pic.twitter.com/3cY4FY3Jm5 – Apollo Media (@ApolloHOU) May 6, 2021

Garcia so far in 2021 he has a 2.92 ERA in six games with the Astros from Houston.