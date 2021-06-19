Luis García could be the new Gerrit Cole of the Astros by his numbers

Luis Garcia has surprised with each of his performances on the mound of los Astros from Houston. For their numbers could be the new Gerrit cole of the team in the Big leagues.

Garcia, who is in his second season in LA baseball MLB, has had an excellent harvest in the Texas uniform at the Big Show.

The best example was yesterday, June 19, where he managed to tie off the Chicago White Sox offense with his 7-inning performance where he struck out eight strikeouts, two walks and just seven hits in the Big leagues.

What’s more, Luis Garcia has a 2.82 ERA with five wins and four losses in the MLB with the Astros. They are certainly good numbers And it has been a jewel of pitching what the Venezuelan has launched in the 2021 campaign.

His WHIP is at 1.07 with 80 fanned in 70.1 innings of work in the Big leagues. Apparently it’s the new Gerrit cole of the Astros.

Do you have any doubts?

Here we leave you the report of Luis Garcia, who has taken away a headache from Astros, since they lost Gerrit cole after the end of the 2019 campaign.