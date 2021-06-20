Luis García confesses crisis in his marriage; parted ways with Roska Pérez

Luis García, former player and commentator for TV Azteca, revealed that he was separated from his wife Rocio Lara, better known as ‘Roska’ Pérez, due to a family misfortune that they had for some time that significantly affected both of them and forced them to be away for six months for the good of their relationship.

In an interview for Ángel García Toraño on his YouTube channel, the ‘Doctor’ García, former player of the Pumas, Club América and Chivas in Liga MX, acknowledged that prior to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he was separated from his wife for six months for a personal issue that he explained during the talk.

“We were separated for a moment. The death of his father, who was my best friend, took a lot of work for us and so we competed for the pain, we shared for this part of the duel, said Luis García.

“We were separated, I left my home for six months. We were very discreet, six months apart. Before the 2018 World Cup. How from February to before we go to the World Cup. “, He added.

On this subject, the ‘Doctor’ García acknowledged that the separation was necessary, since the death of the ‘Roska’ Pérez’s father, but clarified that now jokingly, he wants to separate from his wife for other issues, all this said between laughs.

