Luis García Berlanga returns to the theaters for his centenary

Still from ‘The national shotgun’ (1978). (Photo: Impala)

Luis García Berlanga is one of the most recognized directors at the national level, thanks to his fruitful career in film. A Contracorriente Films takes advantage of the centenary of the filmmaker’s birth, in 1921, to commemorate two of his most emblematic films: The National Shotgun and Moros y Cristianos.

Berlanga, who studied at the Madrid Institute for Cinematographic Research and Experiences in the 1940s, began his career side by side with his friend Juan Antonio Bardem. Together they made That Happy Couple, in 1951 and the following year the well-known Welcome Mister Marshall! From that moment on, both separated and continued their careers along different paths. While Bardem made films of a dramatic nature and with strong social criticism, Berlanga chose to channel all that social burden through satire, grotesque and black humor, in films such as Plácido or El verdugo.

The national shotgun tells the story of Jaime, a Catalan manufacturer of electronic door entry systems, who organizes a hunt in Madrid with the sole objective of establishing relationships with people from high society and being able to give a boost to his business. Things get complicated when Jaime’s authority is questioned and he experiences a series of absurd events. The film, released in 1978 and starring José Sazatornil, Luis Escobar and José Luis López Vázquez, received the Cinematographic Writers Circle Medal for best film in 1979. At the end of the year, a collector’s edition of Blu-ray will go on sale of the movie.

Luis García Berlanga, backed by Luis Ciges and Fernando Fernán Gómez. (Photo: Diana García Hernández / Courtesy of White Paper By)

Moors and Christ …

