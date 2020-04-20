Luis Fonsi’s wife modeled in a bikini and surprised Instagram | INSTAGRAM

While many people are locked up in their house and cannot get out of a lack of outdoor spaces in their homes, many celebrities have shared how they spend this social distancing in their private pools, something that the minority can enjoy right now.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

That was the case of Luis Fonsi’s wife, Agueda López, who joined the large list of celebrities who decided to delight her Instagram users with a bikini photo.

He did it through Instagram, where he posted a photograph and a short video in which he wanted to make a small joke to brighten the day for his fans, commenting there that his little son does not let anything be taken, neither the video nor the photo, since that we can see it in the background playing and entertaining itself with a ball.

You may also be interested: Niurka delights us with visual therapy by wearing a tiny blue bikini

Most of the users who came to see his publication were delighted with his slender figure, which has worked hard with exercise and is quite noticeable, because the abdomen model squares are well marked, they are better defined on the network, surely.

Click here to see the daring photo and video

The publication has reached almost 20 likes and has received comments where they even describe her as a goddess and express how much they love it, asking her not to stop uploading that type of content, since she is the favorite of many on that social network . The Puerto Rican’s wife has also tried to help the Internet users, sharing their exercise routine and recommending them to seek to do healthy things at home.

Read also: Natti Natasha gives her opinion on the pandemic, It is affecting us all

It is not the first time that the Spanish model shares bikini photographs, in fact she does it constantly previously she did it on her trips to Ibiza and other destinations where I enjoy life to the fullest and demonstrated its beauty.

Despite how well received her photographs are at home, many users have noticed that the space that she has is immense and some assure that if she had that mansion they would have a great time this distance, since most of them live in houses far away to look like hers.

Claro is a famous model and wife of Luis Fonsi, so it is natural that she lives with these luxuries. However, the young woman seems to want to continue to pamper her Instagram followers, where she has more than 480,000 followers who are faithful and are aware of what she publishes.

.