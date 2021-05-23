Luis Fonsi’s wife, Águeda López, wore such a minimal thong that she was barely seen and caused an uproar on Instagram



Luis Fonsi’s wife, Águeda López, wore such a minimal thong that she was barely seen and this was all the rage on Instagram.

Photo: Frazer Harrison. / Getty Images

We already know that the singer’s wife Puerto Rican Luis Fonsi, Águeda López, is one of the most spectacular women in the Hispanic entertainment industry. She never misses an opportunity to show off her blatant beauty and make more than one imagination fly. In this opportunity, the spanish model did a photoshoot with a thong so minimal, that you almost didn’t see it and it could even seem at first glance that I was not wearing anything. This caused an uproar on Instagram and knocked the jaws off a crowd.

It turns out that throughout the week, Águeda has been sharing several excerpts from the photo sessions that he had been doing where in a comes out sexier than the other. The one that attracted the most attention was the minimal thong, but also one where the Spanish comes out wearing a transparent jumpsuit that left all her attributes in view, which broke out the comment section from your account Instagram.

“Super divine”, “Another level”, “She has the most perfect legs and figure I have ever seen in my life”, “Squeezing more every day, you are incomparable”, “She is the true and only Barbie”, were some of the flowers and compliments that were thrown at the Fonsi’s wife.

Despite being always busy and the singer, in general, having a very busy work schedule, they always find moments to share with the family. The couple have two children and they always take them with them and also share with their fans how fun the four of them are.

The ex of Adamari Lopez and Águeda López met while she was doing a photoshoot and he too. The Puerto Rican assures that he hardly saw it, he liked it. With the help of a friend, he managed to get her phone number and wrote to him by Facebook and thus they began an exchange of messages.

Fonsi came from the difficult separation from Adamari López, the host of Telemundo, and on several occasions he has said that Águeda meant a new beginning in his life to which he put effort and gave him great enthusiasm. They lasted three years of dating and were married in 2014. Their first daughter, Miakela, was born when they were dating, still in 2011. Later, Rocco came in 2016. Currently they are one of the most stable couples in the artistic world. They are always seen happy on the red carpets and no scandals have been known to them.

Keep reading:

Alex Rodriguez shares a mysterious message: “New beginnings.” Everything indicates that he will forget Jennifer Lopez

Adamari López fans defend her with their claws for accusing her of an alleged stomach operation

Celebrities attended the luxury and dream wedding of Canelo Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez